Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (AEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 26.1% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $5.84.

About Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

