Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of AGD stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $10.68.
About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
