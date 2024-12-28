Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AGD stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

