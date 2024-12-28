abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 10th

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
abrdn Global Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 68.9% annually over the last three years.
abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of FCO stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $6.58.
abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Global Income Fund
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/23 – 12/27
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Rare Earth Revolution: Powering the Future of Technology
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.