abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 10th

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

abrdn Global Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 68.9% annually over the last three years.

abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FCO stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $6.58.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

