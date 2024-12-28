Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 64.3% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
ASGI opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.
About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
