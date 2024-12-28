Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 64.3% per year over the last three years.

ASGI opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 41,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $816,662.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,885,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,808,662.57. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,872 shares of company stock worth $3,626,382.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

