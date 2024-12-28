abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 81.7% annually over the last three years.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $4.68.

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

