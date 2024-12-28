Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on January 10th

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:THQ opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $22.60.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile
