Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 19.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:ACP opened at $6.05 on Friday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
