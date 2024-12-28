Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 19.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ACP opened at $6.05 on Friday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

