Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (THW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1,307.9% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Stock Performance

Shares of THW opened at $11.37 on Friday. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71.

About Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

