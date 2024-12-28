Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 404,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 383.5 days.
Accor Price Performance
Shares of ACRFF stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. Accor has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $48.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $43.00.
About Accor
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Accor
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.