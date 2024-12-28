adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Down 31.0% in December

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,200 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the November 30th total of 506,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 698.4 days.

adidas Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADDDF stock opened at $247.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.87. adidas has a twelve month low of $175.25 and a twelve month high of $270.25.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

