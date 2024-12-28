ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Down 31.7% in December

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:ADMT opened at $0.09 on Friday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile
