ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Down 31.7% in December

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:ADMT opened at $0.09 on Friday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

