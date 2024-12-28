Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Issues Earnings Results

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 442.47% and a negative net margin of 828.45%.
Advent Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of ADN stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64.
Advent Technologies Company Profile
