Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Issues Earnings Results

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 442.47% and a negative net margin of 828.45%.

Advent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ADN stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

