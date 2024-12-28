Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the November 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of AFGVF opened at C$0.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.08. Agfa-Gevaert has a 12-month low of C$0.68 and a 12-month high of C$1.21.

Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes various analog and digital imaging systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals, Radiology Solutions, and CONOPS. The company's CONOPS segment engages in supply of film and chemicals, as well support services.

