Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ACGBY stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

Agricultural Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Agricultural Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio is 24.41%.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

