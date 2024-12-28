AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Up 52.8% in December

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the November 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 964,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AIA Group Price Performance

Shares of AAGIY opened at $29.03 on Friday. AIA Group has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $38.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

