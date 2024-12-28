Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Shares Up 7.2% – Time to Buy?

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 2,177,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,728,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Airship AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Airship AI Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16.

In other news, CTO Yanda Ma sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,400. This represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airship AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Airship AI by 54.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Airship AI by 1,982.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 26,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Airship AI by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Airship AI by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

Featured Articles

