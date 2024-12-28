Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and traded as low as $0.97. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 95,614 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

About Akari Therapeutics

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73.

(Get Free Report)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.