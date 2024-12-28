Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and traded as low as $4.83. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 362,371 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
