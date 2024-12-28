Ali Kashani Sells 5,000 Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) CEO Ali Kashani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,290,990 shares in the company, valued at $47,883,904.50. This trade represents a 0.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ali Kashani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

On Thursday, December 26th, Ali Kashani sold 7,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $123,750.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $36,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Ali Kashani sold 1,008 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $16,178.40.

On Monday, December 16th, Ali Kashani sold 22,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $335,925.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $31,200.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $33,800.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Ali Kashani sold 31,791 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $362,099.49.

On Monday, November 25th, Ali Kashani sold 9,719 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $85,235.63.

On Thursday, November 21st, Ali Kashani sold 1,109 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $9,748.11.

Serve Robotics Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of SERV stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. Serve Robotics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SERV shares. Northland Capmk upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Serve Robotics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Serve Robotics in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Serve Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,636,000.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.