Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the November 30th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of QMOM stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $282.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.08. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $72.19.
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.9009 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QMOM-US – No underlying index. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. QMOM was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.
