ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 19,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 48,585 shares.The stock last traded at $56.93 and had previously closed at $56.98.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDOG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5,527.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 469,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 461,563 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 926.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 71,442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5,797.0% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.