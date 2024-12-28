Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 599,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,408 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABEV. MCIA Inc acquired a new stake in Ambev in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.0414 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambev in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

