Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated have recently announced a crucial waiver in their ongoing merger proceedings. The waiver, finalized on December 26, 2024, is designed to address potential hurdles in the merger process betwe

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Amedisys’s 8K filing here.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Stories