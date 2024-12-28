American Battery Technology Completes $10 Million Registered Direct Offering

American Battery Technology Company, listed under the ticker symbol ABAT, recently entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with two institutional investors for its common stock and warrants as part of a registered direct offering. The transaction took place on December 26, 2024, with the Offering set to close on December 27, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Get alerts:

Under the Purchase Agreement, the Company agreed to sell 3,773,586 shares of its Common Stock at $2.65 per share, along with corresponding warrants exercisable for up to an additional 3,773,586 shares. The warrants, with an exercise price of $2.80 per share, have a five-year term and allow for cashless exercise under certain circumstances.

Additionally, restrictions were imposed prohibiting the Company from issuing freely-tradable shares or engaging in Variable Rate Transactions for specific durations following the transaction.

Upon completion, the anticipated gross proceeds from the Offering will amount to approximately $10 million before expenses. A Placement Agency Agreement was also established with A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, under which the Placement Agent will receive a percentage fee based on the capital raised, along with reimbursement for incurred legal expenses.

The securities were issued pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form S-3, and the legalities of the transaction were reviewed and confirmed by Holland & Hart LLP. The Company’s press release regarding the Offering was furnished on December 26, 2024, noting the details of the securities transaction.

American Battery Technology Company is based in Reno, Nevada, specializing in critical battery minerals for primary manufacturing and lithium-ion battery recycling to support various industries’ demands.

This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities, and the transaction’s details have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for public record.

Potential risks associated with forward-looking statements tied to the Offering and future operational outcomes should be considered based on available information from the Company’s SEC filings, which include the latest Annual Report on Form 10-K.

For media inquiries, contact Tiffiany Moehring at [email protected] or 720-254-1556.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read American Battery Technology’s 8K filing here.

About American Battery Technology

(Get Free Report)

American Battery Technology Company, a battery materials company, engages in supplying battery metals. The company explores for resources of battery metals; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Read More