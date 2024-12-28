American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.29.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

American Water Works stock opened at $125.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $150.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 21.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 106,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 48,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $1,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

