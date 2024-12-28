Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on December 31st

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0769 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Performance

COWS stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $32.26.

Get Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF alerts:

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.