Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on December 31st

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0769 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Performance
COWS stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $32.26.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Company Profile
