Amprius Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,234 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 476% compared to the average daily volume of 735 call options.

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Amprius Technologies stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $249.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.92. Amprius Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $6.02.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.39% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Capmk raised Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 17,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $33,629.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 696,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,438.32. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 18,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $35,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 454,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,096.76. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,903 shares of company stock worth $86,050. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,863 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 124.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 152,102 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the second quarter worth $99,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 343.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

