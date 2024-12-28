ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and traded as low as $3.71. ANA shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 4,292 shares changing hands.

ANA Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

