Andrew Arno Purchases 12,500 Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Arno acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $26,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,078.94. This trade represents a 18.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OncoCyte Stock Down 0.9 %

OCX opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. OncoCyte Co. has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $3.82.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 6,122.29% and a negative return on equity of 269.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoCyte stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte Co. ( NASDAQ:OCX Free Report ) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of OncoCyte worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

