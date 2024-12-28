Andrew Arno Purchases 12,500 Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Arno acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $26,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,078.94. This trade represents a 18.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
OncoCyte Stock Down 0.9 %
OCX opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. OncoCyte Co. has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $3.82.
OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 6,122.29% and a negative return on equity of 269.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.
