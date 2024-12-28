Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 670.46 ($8.44) and traded as low as GBX 630 ($7.93). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 630 ($7.93), with a volume of 4,717 shares changing hands.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £248.79 million, a P/E ratio of 552.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 670.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 644.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. It also operates biogas plants that generates and sells surplus electricity to the national grid.

