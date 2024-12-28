Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Major Shareholder S Corp Gable Sells 316,408 Shares

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) major shareholder S Corp Gable sold 316,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $7,998,794.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,634,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,607,516.48. The trade was a 10.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

S Corp Gable also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, S Corp Gable sold 160,539 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $4,042,372.02.

On Wednesday, December 18th, S Corp Gable sold 38,739 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $969,637.17.

On Monday, December 16th, S Corp Gable sold 57,731 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,475,027.05.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 111,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 29,310 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 65,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 284,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

