Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 106932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Armada Hoffler Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -390.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,566.65. This trade represents a 19.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 52,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter worth about $2,961,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 261.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also

