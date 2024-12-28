ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 26th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 71.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.49.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 24.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Hain bought 2,500 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $172,158.84. The trade was a 38.33 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daniel C. Staton bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 24,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,434.40. The trade was a 71.23 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

