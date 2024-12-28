ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 26th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 71.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of ARR stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.49.
Insider Buying and Selling at ARMOUR Residential REIT
In other news, Director Robert C. Hain bought 2,500 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $172,158.84. The trade was a 38.33 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daniel C. Staton bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 24,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,434.40. The trade was a 71.23 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.
View Our Latest Research Report on ARMOUR Residential REIT
About ARMOUR Residential REIT
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ARMOUR Residential REIT
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/23 – 12/27
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Rare Earth Revolution: Powering the Future of Technology
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.