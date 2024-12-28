Aron R. English Purchases 10,101,010 Shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Stock

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) Director Aron R. English acquired 10,101,010 shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,467,300 shares in the company, valued at $15,312,627. The trade was a 188.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.9 %

ANEB opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $44.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of -1.09. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

