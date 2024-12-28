Artur Bergman Sells 10,000 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CTO Artur Bergman sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $100,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,434,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,650,432.24. This represents a 0.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Artur Bergman sold 3,400 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $40,834.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Artur Bergman sold 29,641 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $297,002.82.

On Monday, December 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 29,858 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $300,670.06.

On Monday, November 18th, Artur Bergman sold 16,922 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $105,762.50.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Artur Bergman sold 49,178 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $396,866.46.

Fastly Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE:FSLY opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.86 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 11.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Fastly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FSLY

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.