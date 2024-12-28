ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and traded as low as $20.07. ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 58,249 shares changing hands.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Down 0.8 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.
Featured Articles
