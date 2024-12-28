ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and traded as low as $20.07. ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 58,249 shares changing hands.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,156,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $9,930,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 47.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 134,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 42,991 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 344.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $753,000.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

