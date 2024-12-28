Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Ascom Stock Performance
ACMLF opened at $6.50 on Friday. Ascom has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96.
Ascom Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ascom
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Ascom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.