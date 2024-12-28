Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ACMLF opened at $6.50 on Friday. Ascom has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96.

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. The company offers nurse call and monitoring systems, including teleCARE IP that provides wireless nurse call, alerts, messaging, monitoring, and wander management solution; and Telligence, a patient response system.

