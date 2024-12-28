Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Down 73.8% in December

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the November 30th total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,794,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Price Performance

AABB stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Asia Broadband has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Get Asia Broadband alerts:

About Asia Broadband

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.