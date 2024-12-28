Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Down 73.8% in December

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the November 30th total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,794,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Price Performance
AABB stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Asia Broadband has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.
About Asia Broadband
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Asia Broadband
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.