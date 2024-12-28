Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Shares Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.22. Approximately 20,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 587,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATXS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

The company has a market cap of $516.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 152.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 189,727 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $613,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,822,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,714 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,040,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

See Also

