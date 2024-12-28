Atco Mining (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Atco Mining shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 61,500 shares trading hands.
Atco Mining Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Atco Mining
Atco Mining Inc operates as a junior exploration mining company that engages in the sourcing and exploring of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the May lake mineral property located in the Province of Saskatchewan; and Salt properties located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.
