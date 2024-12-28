Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Insider Richard A. Richieri Sells 3,843 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) insider Richard A. Richieri sold 3,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $46,961.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,474.32. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Avid Bioservices Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.44. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum cut Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 15.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,099,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,411,000 after acquiring an additional 695,512 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,815,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,756 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,395,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,242,000 after purchasing an additional 239,343 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 15.0% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,830,000 after purchasing an additional 273,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after buying an additional 34,328 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

