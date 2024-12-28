Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Up 50% – Here’s Why

Shares of Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) were up 50% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 253,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 259,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Azincourt Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.
About Azincourt Energy
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
