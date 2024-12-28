Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading 50% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 253,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 259,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Azincourt Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$4.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Company Profile
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
