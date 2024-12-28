Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading 50% Higher – Time to Buy?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 50% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 253,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 259,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$4.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.78.
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
