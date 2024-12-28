B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (BOLSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th.
B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Stock Performance
Shares of BOLSY opened at $5.01 on Friday. B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80.
About B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
