Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.8044 per share by the bank on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Bancolombia has increased its dividend by an average of 41.0% annually over the last three years. Bancolombia has a payout ratio of 55.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Bancolombia Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CIB opened at $32.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bancolombia has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $37.85.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

