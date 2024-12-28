Bancorp Provides Update on Real Estate Asset Disposition

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has recently disclosed new developments surrounding the disposition of specific real estate bridge lending assets. The company shared that a considerable portion of its real estate portfolio consists of an apartment complex, with a balance amounting to $41.1 million as of December 19, 2024. This property is currently under an agreement of sale, with a sales price anticipated to cover the existing balance along with projected improvement costs.

In efforts to facilitate the process, the purchaser has raised the earnest money deposits from $500,000 to $1.6 million. Consequently, the closing date for this transaction has been extended to March 21, 2025. The management at Bancorp speculates that the rationale behind the extension is to incorporate this sale into a larger transaction. However, the company has emphasized that there is no definite assurance regarding the finalization of the sale. In the event of non-consummation, the earnest money deposits totaling $1.6 million would accrue to Bancorp.

Moreover, Bancorp has engaged in discussions with various potential buyers to offload additional loans, including those outlined in classified loans.

In further compliance with reporting requirements, the company has released an Interactive Data File exhibit as part of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

The Bancorp’s Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, Paul Frenkiel, signed off on the report dated December 26, 2024. The Bancorp, Inc. remains dedicated to navigating these real estate asset dispositions as part of its strategic initiatives.

