Barclays PLC Acquires 101,290 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,290 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,698,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,380,000 after buying an additional 62,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 171.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,634,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,542 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 54.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 434,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 224.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 860,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 595,649 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $6.50 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $394.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.