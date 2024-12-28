Barclays PLC Acquires 38,763 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,763 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 98,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $26.63 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.69 million, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

