Barclays PLC Acquires 44,111 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,111 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 13.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PDF Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,147,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,759,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,743,000 after buying an additional 429,550 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 658,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after buying an additional 94,154 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 5,030 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $155,175.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,019.45. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Erba sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,298.59. This trade represents a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.57 and a beta of 1.51.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

